Gary Neville: How about a football festival to end the season? The | Football news

Soccer in England was suspended until April 30 at the earliest after a meeting on Thursday

















Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season finally begins

Gary Neville expects a 'football festival' condensed once the season finally begins

Sky Sports Expert Gary Neville believes that a "soccer festival,quot; could be the perfect way to end the season and bring joy to the country once the coronavirus crisis has been overcome.

The resumption of English football was delayed until April 30 at a meeting between Premier League clubs on Thursday, but the deadline for returning to action has been extended indefinitely and further delays are anticipated.

The delays present a major headache for football's governing bodies as they plan the 2020/21 season, but, speaking during its appearance, the The debateNeville came up with a novel solution.

"The last thing that worries me is solving the accessories," he said.

"If football players need to play every day for nine days to finish the Premier League as the worst case scenario, they would do so because they would understand it and make it a football festival."

"It would be something spectacular. Football can bring some hope and joy to the country when we finally come out of this crisis."

"Having a football festival where the league ends in two weeks, the Champions League ends in one week and the FA Cup ends in four days could be something very special."

"I'm not saying these are the examples that should be followed, but there could be something quite spectacular about football fans coming together after this crisis is over."

"It would bring some joy to the nation as soccer impacts so many people."

He added: "The least of my concerns is the calendar, since once the crisis is over, I think that the footballers, the authorities and the associations will want to play as many games as psychically possible in a week, a month or a period of three months to get everything back to normal.

"If you think about the Christmas period, clubs play four games in eight days. When we were going to win the Premier League with Manchester United, we had a backlog of games due to the FA Cup and we played four games in one week. It is possible during a period of six or eight weeks there could be four games a week.

"I am not worried about squeezing more games. Players, clubs, managers and physicists will understand that they cannot complain about the congestion of the apparatus next season due to the circumstances. It is a global crisis and football has to react and commit "

Carra: Liverpool's fate & # 39; is not the most important & # 39;

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher added his voice to the growing calls to end the current season, but insisted that the Liverpool Premier League title win is not the highest consideration.

"Nothing is more important than health and beating the coronavirus, but I don't think we should hide from how much football means to us and how important it is in people's lives, not just Liverpool supporters but everyone in everything the country, "he said.

"It doesn't bother me when football starts again. I just feel like so many people have put in so much this season, I don't know how you can stop it."

"We all know Liverpool was going to go on and win the league. They only need to win one or two games."

"But if the league stops, it just doesn't feel good. Yes, Liverpool can be given the league, that's what people say. But there will always be something there that just doesn't feel quite right."

Jamie Carragher believes it is too ambitious to expect club competitions across Europe to be completed before June 30.

"But that is not going to affect Liverpool financially, or what division they are in. Teams coming out of the Premier League are really struggling to get back into the Premier League, so it could affect them for four or five years."

"If Leeds doesn't get up this season, for example, that could stop them for four or five years and they may lose their manager, who knows?

"That is why I say Liverpool is not the most important thing. It is the teams that are going to lose large sums of money in completely different divisions."

"So this season has to end because it impacts the next season, because of the European places and the places in the Champions League, etc.

"Every time the date is for us to play soccer again, we have to finish it. Then we have to be creative with next season."