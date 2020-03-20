Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus



What everyone is talking about globally is the coronavirus outbreak. Several lives have been taken around the world and several places have announced a complete block to prevent the virus from spreading further. In the midst of all of this, there are several celebrities who have contracted the deadly coronavirus and turned to social media to raise awareness of the symptoms and let their fans know about their health.



After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and a few other celebrities tested positive for the coronavirus, the last to join the list is Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma, who visited Instagram to reveal the same thing. She wrote, "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be nice to your fellow men." The actress tested positive two days after fellow Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju said she had tested positive for COVID-19 infection.