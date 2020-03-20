Gambling shops close amid Covid-19 pandemic | Racing News

Gambling shops will close in Britain after being listed in several establishments that the government asked to close their doors to.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that nightclubs, theaters, gyms and entertainment centers should close as of Friday night to curb the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the NHS from being subjected to unsustainable pressure. Gambling shops and casinos were included in that list.

At his daily press conference on Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the measures were necessary to reduce "unnecessary,quot; social gatherings by 75 percent to have an impact on the infection rate.

"The speed of our eventual recovery depends entirely on our collective ability to control the virus now and that means we have to take the next steps in scientific advice," he said.

"And following our plan, we are strengthening the measures announced on Monday.

"Now we need to go further on that transmission curve between us."

Johnson said the restrictions would be reviewed monthly, as he called on people to stay home "as far away as possible."

A statement from GVC, the owner of Ladbrokes Coral, said: "In accordance with the Government announcement this afternoon, tonight we will temporarily close all Ladbrokes Coral stores in the UK.

"It is very welcome now to have clarity and reassurance from the Government on this serious issue, as the safety and well-being of our colleagues and clients is of utmost importance."