Gal Gadot covers & # 39; Imagine & # 39; singing along with famous friends in self-isolation

The three-minute clip shows Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Cara Delevingne, Amy Adams, and Zoe Kravitz joining together to face quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gal Gadot led a lot of stars in a version of John LennonThe peace hymn "Imagine" while trying to cope with self-isolation measures designed to combat the coronavirus.

In a three-minute clip published in the "Wonder Woman"The Instagram star on Wednesday (March 18) talks about spending 'day six in self-quarantine' and how being locked up made her feel 'philosophical' as people around the world are in the same situation.

"It doesn't matter who you are, where you are from. We are all in this together," he adds, before explaining that he was inspired by a viral video from Italy, in which a man performs "Imagine" on the trumpet to his neighbors in the middle of the Country's coronavirus blockade.

Gal then sings the opening line before her famous friends take each line, with Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Cara Delevigne, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Sia Furler, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Dornan, Zoe Kravitz, Maya Rudolphand ex wonder woman Lynda carter all ringing before Gal sings the final lines of the song.

Other stars to appear in the video include Sarah Silverman, Chris O & # 39; Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr., Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, Annie MumoloY Labrinth.

Her Instagram video proved to be a viral hit in its own right, garnering nearly 3 million views in the 10 hours after it was posted.