Friday home prayer for most, but some are at risk of infection in mosques | News

The coronavirus stopped Muslim communal prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques from Indonesia to Morocco on Friday, but in some places, believers defied medical advice to join in worship.

In the holiest shrine of Islam in Mecca, the generally crowded courtyard around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, to which all Muslims pray, was silent and empty.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML64bcd00cfaef8d4f1ce3a701e962b2ba11% %MINIFYHTML64bcd00cfaef8d4f1ce3a701e962b2ba12%

In Riyadh Al rajhi great MosqueOnly the imam, the muezzin who sings the call to prayer, and other staff members prayed inside instead of the thousands who normally attend.

"This feeling is indescribable … the minarets are crying. The mosques were full of worshipers," said the muezzin, Nasser Mohammed, crying.

A view of an empty mosque as Friday prayers were suspended in mosques to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sidon, Lebanon (Ali Hashisho / Reuters)

The Istanbul Blue Mosque with its pencil minarets and cascading domes, the Jerusalem Dome of the Rock under its gilded ceiling, and the huge Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca with its ornate square minaret had closed all its doors.

But in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, mosques were crowded when a religious scholar told his congregation over the loudspeaker, "We are not too weak to let this virus empty our mosques."

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ M speechless This is the Faisal mosque #Islamabad during the Jummah prayer … @dcislamabad kindly arrest everyone, put everyone at risk … #CoronaVirusPakistan pic.twitter.com/Tkq13tChzO – Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) March 20, 2020

Elsewhere, Muslims flocked to mosques from Cairo to Mogadishu, regardless of the risks.

"I am not telling you to reject preventive measures, but there is too much exaggeration of the coronavirus," Sheikh Abdi Hayi in Mogadishu said in his sermon, as people prayed on the street, unable to join the crowd.

Prayer is one of the "five pillars,quot; of Islam, performed by devotees five times a day, but which is ordered as a community activity only at noon on Fridays.

But as the pandemic spread, some governments suspended communal prayers or closed mosques entirely, leaving many of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims to pray at home, at work, in parks, or on the street.

A religious gathering in Malaysia last month, attended by 16,000 people, generated 670 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in four countries in Southeast Asia. Weekly prayers were later canceled in Malaysia.

Attracting pilgrims from that country and Shiite Muslims from other nations, the crowded sanctuaries in Iran helped accelerate the spread of one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks thus far.

& # 39; I am not escaping the crown & # 39;

Many Muslims in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prayed at home, and the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, the Istiqlal, stopped praying.

Its imam, Nasaruddin Umar, quoted an edict from the country's clerical council. "There are enough reasons to avoid such religious gatherings," he said at a press conference.

Muslim worshipers attend Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria (Afolabi Sotunde / Reuters)

However, in other parts of the world's most populous Muslim country, people flocked to its mosques.

"Allah is protecting those who fulfill their obligations," said Aswin Jusar, 76, in the city of Depok, south of Jakarta, as he prepared to attend a Friday prayer despite a call from the mayor to suspend religious activities.

Why are so many Masaajid still open for Jummah? You are literally playing with people's lives! Even if you feel impervious, the way we live, in extended families, caring for our elders, your actions put them in mortal danger! Please pay attention guys! Madness 😱 – Guz Khan (@GuzKhanOfficial) March 20, 2020

Outside the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, called after the 15th-century Ottoman sultan who captured the city of the Byzantine empire, Mustafa Emin Ozbakan, 85, was heartbroken.

He has been praying there since 1941. "I am not escaping the crown. Even if I ran, if death is at your destination, you can have a car accident or die in another way," he said.

& # 39; Islam promotes life, not death & # 39;

In Cairo, where mosques remained open, religious authorities urged imams to shorten sermons and prayers and said that worshipers should perform their ritual ablutions at home.

But Mohamed Mosleh, a 31-year-old man who prayed at the Al-Azhar mosque, said he was not concerned.

"Why should I be afraid to go out, shop, work, pray or go somewhere else? But only after taking precautions, taking care of my hygiene and all those rules that Islam dictates," he said.

But from Morocco to Libya, governments have closed mosques, a step never taken before even in times of war or revolution.

Some mosques transmitted an altered version of the call to prayer, exhorting the faithful to stay home.

An Algerian expert on Islamic law, Mohamed Mouloudi, said it was the right decision: "Islam promotes life, not death."

Sermon televised on Friday jummah khutbah by Grand Mufti Kavazovic in the empty Gazi Husrev-bey mosque. Proud of our community. Stay strong and safe. pic.twitter.com/Ii8HSeJasL – Hikmet Karcic (@hikmet_karcic) March 20, 2020

In Jerusalem, where the Dome of the Rock and neighboring al-Aqsa have closed, scholars allowed prayer in the sacred precinct containing the two mosques. Some worshipers quarreled with the Israeli police, which tried to limit the numbers.

In Syria, already affected by the war, the Ummayad Mosque in Damascus closed for the first time in more than 1,000 years.

Buthaina, 44, who had prayed there for years, felt as if she had lost her home. "I don't want to leave. I just want to sit here a little," he said after praying outside.

In Nairobi, the largest mosque in Kenya was also closed.

"We as Muslims pray to God to help us overcome this disaster because, as you can see, we are praying on the terraces, all the mosques are closed," said worshiper Abdalla Hakim.