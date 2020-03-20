Fox Business employee tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLca99a2611570bdb4393419979bdfe87211% %MINIFYHTMLca99a2611570bdb4393419979bdfe87212%

A Fox Business Channel staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a note to employees, Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace of Fox News Media said the employee last worked on March 13 in the building at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

"As soon as we learn of the test result, we require that direct collaborators of this employee's team / team self-quarantine for 14 days from the last contact under the direction of medical professionals," they wrote. "We are also doing a thorough cleanup of all affected areas and will continue all of our aggressive disinfection and disinfection efforts throughout the building."

Employees of other news organizations, including CNN, NBC News, CBS News and ABC News, have tested positive for the virus.

"We are fully supporting the employee and wishing them a speedy recovery," Scott and Wallace wrote. "As we have said from the first day of this crisis, the health and safety of our employees and their families is our primary concern."

Fox Business also previously announced that it would cut its schedule by two hours, halting production of FBN am at 5 am. ET and Bulls and bears At 5 pm. ET. Lou Dobbs tonight It will air at 5 p.m., and a rerun of its show will run at 7 p.m. ET.

"This reduced schedule will ensure that we continue to deliver critical information to our audience amid this global pandemic and volatile market time, while helping to combat the further escalation of the coronavirus," Lauren Patterson, president of Fox Business, said in a statement. . statement.

Last week Fox News Media announced measures to reduce the number of employees in the office during the crisis, as well as to limit studio guests, and Scott and Wallace indicated the need for production changes. The shows with Trish Regan and Kennedy were paused.