Fostering Pets in Animal Shelters Growing Due to Pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

With Americans across the country trapped in their homes, local shelters report an increase in demand for shelter pets. The New York Times reports in a recent article that when New York City's Animal Care Centers applied for 200 applications for its foster care program on Friday, they instead received 2,000. New York City residents are usually never home, but with the coronavirus pandemic sending more and more people home, these people can afford to spend more time with a pet. KC Pet Project in Kansas City, Missouri also reported 250 foster requests as of Monday in contrast to its normal 10 requests in one day.

Pets also provide companionship for people left home alone. Being quarantined can make people feel lonely, and pets are a safe route for company, as they are not known to transmit the virus. The New York Times quotes Eileen Hanavan, director of the foster care and engagement program of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: “Many people face prolonged periods of time at home and indoors. They want company and not feel alone during this disturbing time, and this benefits our animals directly. ”

Some shelters need volunteers to care for animals during the coronavirus threat due to downsizing. CW50 Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is a staunch supporter of A Dog’s Life Rescue and urged people to raise animals at their local shelters in a recent tweet:

Now that many Americans are adjusting to work from home and schools struggling to find new ways of continuing education during the crisis, it is good to know that our furry four-legged friends are not being forgotten.

