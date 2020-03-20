Former "single" Colton Underwood says he's tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Colton Underwood, Season 23 Star of the ABC Competition Series The Bachelor, has revealed that it has tested positive for coronovirus. He warned that not only the elderly are affected by the disease.

"I am 28 years old, I consider myself quite healthy, I exercise regularly, as healthy, I became symptomatic a few days ago, I got my test results today and they are positive … He kicked my butt just to put it bluntly," Underwood said in a statement. a video posted on social media.

“For those who wonder what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and cough. Currently I am out of breath doing simple tasks like climbing the stairs and getting out of bed, ”he added.

He said the reason he decided to share the news was "not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage them to stay home, do their part, take care, take care of each other."

Underwood assured everyone that he is "fine" and "in a good mood." He said he has been staying at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph's family home. The two have been together since the season finale of March 23, 2019, The Bachelor.

"Unfortunately, we are all in this together," he added.