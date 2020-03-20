Former RB Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers signs with AFC West Division enemy Denver Broncos – Up News Info Los Angeles

(CBSLA) – Los Angeles Chargers fans will continue to see running back Melvin Gordon play twice a year for the next two years. According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Chargers first-round pick has signed a two-year contract with an AFC Western division rival: the Denver Broncos.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to the terms of a $ 16M 2-year contract with $ 13.5M guaranteed. First #Loaders Star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 hit with Phillip Lindsay. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Gordon, 26, was the organization's first pick in the 2015 Draft and spent five years with the team. In those five seasons, Gordon was named Pro Bowler twice while racking up over 4,200 rushing yards, another 1,800 catches and 47 total touchdowns.

%MINIFYHTML252aa0a5e6647ef03e70b8098d0a78b811% %MINIFYHTML252aa0a5e6647ef03e70b8098d0a78b812%

He missed the first part of the 2019 season while waiting for a new contract and in 12 games after his return, he gained just 612 yards on 3.8 yards per carry.

That said, it seems that the idea of ​​playing the Chargers twice a season drew Gordon according to reports from Rapoport.

Melvin Gordon had a better offer from another team, but the appeal of playing in the same division as the #LoadersThat attracted him. https://t.co/ZX9KZ4nvkc – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

It looks like Gordon is entering the 2020 season with some revenge on his mind.