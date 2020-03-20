Former NBC staff member passed away after contracting the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML10e906230ffc8c2dfc5208dd7297c63211% %MINIFYHTML10e906230ffc8c2dfc5208dd7297c63212%

Network President Andy Lack reveals that Larry Edgeworth, who worked as an audio technician, "had suffered from other health problems that led him to succumb to the disease."

An NBC staff member who contracted the coronavirus has died.

Network bosses confirmed the sad news on Friday, March 20, in a memo to staff, and President Andy Lack reported that "our NBC News family member" Larry Edgeworth died after testing positive for COVID-19. .

Lack said Edgeworth, who worked as an audio technician for the network, "had suffered from other health problems that led him to succumb to the disease."

"Many of you were fortunate to work with Larry over the years, so you know he was the type they wanted by his side no matter where they were," he added, the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. "Stacy Brady says he was known as the" gentle giant who would give you the shirt off your back "."

The network has been operating with a small number of staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and the World Health Organization (WHO) urges people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 outbreak has seen more than 255,800 registered cases of the virus, resulting in a death toll of more than 10,400, since it began in December (2019).