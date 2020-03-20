Former Meghan Markle co-star says he was bribed to lie about the date

Meghan Markleis previous Cuts Co-star is revealing how far the British media went to create a story about her life before Prince harry.
Simon Rexwho previously left Paris HiltonHe claims that a British tabloid offered him $ 70,000 to lie and say that he "really got hooked,quot; with the future Duchess of Sussex. "I said no to a lot of money because I didn't feel good lying and fucking the f-king royal family," he shares in the Hollywood Raw podcast. "It was a lot of money, man. I think they offered me like $ 70,000."
He says lunch and his interactions on the set of Cuts it was the "scope,quot; of their relationship. the Scary Movie 3 The star says, "Nothing happened. We didn't even kiss. We went out once in a very un-current way."
This runs counter to his 2018 interview, in which he joked that they never had a second date, because when he "started kissing her, it was obvious he had garlic breath."
"She leaned back. It was so embarrassing … She said something like, 'Oh boy, garlic', the Scary Movie 3 said the actor at the time. "I felt so silly. We laughed at that. She wasn't rude or anything like that. She was honest. She was off. It was an awkward moment." Not long after, her friend zoned him, which he said "sucked."
Pool / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Michael Kovac / Getty Images for NEON
Now, two years later, Rex is changing his tone. He clarifies: "She was just someone he had met on a television show."
Meghan and Prince harry are currently locked in a legal battle with The mail on Sunday on the supposed "ruthless campaign,quot; of the publication against the duchess. In a statement, Prince Harry explained that they are taking legal measures as a way to "deal with this behavior,quot; and prevent the newspaper from publishing material that "destroys people and destroys lives."
A spokesperson for The mail on Sunday he said to E! News release: "The Mail on Sunday endorses the story it published and will vigorously defend this case. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess's letter has been edited in any way that has changed its meaning."
