Meghan Markleis previous Cuts Co-star is revealing how far the British media went to create a story about her life before Prince harry.

Simon Rexwho previously left Paris HiltonHe claims that a British tabloid offered him $ 70,000 to lie and say that he "really got hooked,quot; with the future Duchess of Sussex. "I said no to a lot of money because I didn't feel good lying and fucking the f-king royal family," he shares in the Hollywood Raw podcast. "It was a lot of money, man. I think they offered me like $ 70,000."

%MINIFYHTMLd621314a9c1327187bc5186f99a9091e11% %MINIFYHTMLd621314a9c1327187bc5186f99a9091e12%

He says lunch and his interactions on the set of Cuts it was the "scope,quot; of their relationship. the Scary Movie 3 The star says, "Nothing happened. We didn't even kiss. We went out once in a very un-current way."

This runs counter to his 2018 interview, in which he joked that they never had a second date, because when he "started kissing her, it was obvious he had garlic breath."