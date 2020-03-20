Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley signs with Atlanta Falcons – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams were big news Thursday when they announced they would launch 3x Pro Bowl running back Toddy Gurley. A day later, it seems that Gurley has already found a new home.

According to a report by ESPN's Jordan Schultz, confirmed by NFL Network informant Ian Rapoport, Gurley is heading back to Georgia, signing with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year contract.

Todd Gurley signs with him #Falcons, by source. It is a one year contract for the 25 year old broker. – Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2020

Schultz says the deal is still pending a physical, but the Falcons team's Twitter account also announced the move in the only way that teams are currently allowed at this time. Quoting reports.

Gurley, 25, spent three years in Athens, Georgia, as a member of Mark Richt's Georgia Bulldogs before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 Draft by the Rams.

In 2019, Gurley scored 12 touchdowns, but he only ran for 857 yards. A knee injury significantly hampered the 3x Pro Bowl of recent seasons.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year began experiencing knee problems in the team's Super Bowl run during the 2018 season. Gurley had just 10 carries, for 35 yards in Los Angeles' 13-3 loss to New England in Super Bowl LIII.

In 2019, Gurley played in 15 games, but was unable to run for more than 1,000 yards for the first time since 2016. The 25-year-old scored 40 total touchdowns in two seasons between 2017 and 2018. Gurley was sixth in rushing yards at Rams history with 5,404 yards and tied for the most touchdowns per run in franchise history with Marshall Faulk. The running back also holds the team record for most touchdowns in a game with four.

The Falcons needed a running back after releasing their best bearer from last season, Devonta Freeman, earlier this week.