For NASCAR, The Revolution and others, it's a virtual game

One has been iRacing, a Chelmsford-based racing simulation company that has partnered with NASCAR for more than a decade. However, starting Sunday at 1:30 p.m., iRacing will have a raised platform. The newly launched eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will launch in FS1, filling the television space formerly occupied by a real car racing event.

It will be an authentic experience as a group of NASCAR drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin will be behind the wheel of individual cars in the simulated race. A FOX broadcast team from Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will call the race on television. It provided an intriguing answer to the question of what NASCAR would do with unfilled television hours.

%MINIFYHTML12dde6e50fff08d03a1b092261de1a7211% %MINIFYHTML12dde6e50fff08d03a1b092261de1a7212%

"It could run an old race, or it could run a virtual race on a platform that drivers are already using," explained NASCAR managing director Scott Warfield. "You put in real commentators and you can pass it on to the world when everyone is looking for a distraction and a return to normalcy."

The eNASCAR iRacing event on Sunday will air on FS1. NASCAR (PERSONALIZED CREDIT) / NASCAR

The effort has been almost all day for iRacing.

“Since Friday last week, we have been working 20 hours a day with your broadcast team to connect our broadcast room here in Chelmsford to their studio in Charlotte, North Carolina where they will have all the talent and everyone who will TV portions of the show, "said iRacing executive producer Steve Myers." But digital broadcasting, everything that's happening on the track will come out of here in our office. "

NASCAR is not the only sports organization that has sought a replacement for its regularly scheduled events.

At Foxborough, the New England Revolution faltered along with the rest of Major League Soccer when the season was suspended on March 12. With the club game against the Portland Timbers postponed that Sunday, the New England digital team moved quickly to provide fans with something else to enjoy during that time.

"The league had just suspended games for 30 days less than 24 hours earlier," said senior Revolution writer Jeff Lemieux. “At the time we were all a bit just wrapping our minds around it. We were not going to have games for 30 days. What kind of content were we going to produce? How were we going to be able to produce it? What are we going to be able to give to the fans?

Revolution's digital team had a quick fix: They decided to stream a FIFA 20 simulation of the Portland game during the time the actual game would have been played. It was successful, totaling more than 50,000 viewers.

"I think in a vacuum, a FIFA 20 broadcast of that Portland-New England game alone is not that interesting," Lemieux said. "I think the driving force behind this was to stream it live on Sunday afternoon and make it communal for people from when you were supposed to be at Gillette Stadium watching the Revs and Timbers start, we will do something at the time. and we will provide something for everyone to do together at that time. "

He helped the match end in an exciting 4-4 ​​draw that included multiple goals in halting time and a missed penalty kick. Lemieux said the club would like to continue running simulations instead of its postponed games, and is working to make that happen.

Outside of New England, other teams and media have followed a similar strategy. Up News Info Los Angeles aired an NBA 2K simulation of a Lakers-Nuggets game that was postponed, and NBC Sports Washington plans to show one-hour simulations of the Capitals and Wizards games during pre-scheduled times.

While some fans may be skeptical about the entertainment possibilities of virtual sports, increasingly complex artificial intelligence and advanced game graphics and simulations may come as a pleasant surprise.

"What is going to be really good on Sunday is that someone is going to turn to FS1 with this race and they are going to sit down and someone is going to come in and say, 'I thought all races were canceled'." Myers explained. "Because it will seem very real and it will be very familiar."