FLIR launches next-generation mid-range surveillance system – Defense Blog

FLIR Systems, a company that specializes in the production of thermal imaging cameras, has announced that it has launched a new high-definition mid-range surveillance system, called Ranger HDC MR.

The Ranger HDC MR sets a new standard for surveillance with its ability to detect illegal activities even in degraded weather conditions, using integrated analytics and image processing to reduce cognitive workload, allowing operators to quickly distinguish between true threats and false alarms.

The FLIR Ranger HDC MR is a high performance HD thermal imaging system for approximately the same price as standard resolution systems. Compared to standard systems, Ranger HDC MR can capture a wider range of views with the same target resolution, thanks to its HD images. Mission capability is extended twice with a built-in fog filter to see through mist and haze, as well as an optional Merlin ASX turbulence filter to see through heat / air turbulence for a classification of more precise targets. The Ranger HDC MR is also ready to host onboard AI image processing for faster decision making. Its advanced technology improves reliability while reducing downtime and maintenance with a lifetime core that doubles the average time between failures of previous models.

"Whether it is to protect borders, ports, facilities or troops, the FLIR Ranger HDC MR offers a new level of surveillance so operators can act quickly against threats," said David Ray, president of the Government and Defense Technologies business at FLIR. “This new system can eliminate inefficient surveillance days by using cutting-edge technology to view adverse weather conditions, increasing uptime. Our powerful Ranger HDC MR offers customers a cost-effective solution that drives mission success. "

Equipped with a high definition thermal imaging camera with a 1280 x 720 detector and a 1920 x 1080 HD color television camera, the Ranger HDC MR is designed to integrate with other sensors, making it ideal for unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) applications. The AI-ready HDC MR also includes an industry-leading cyber security tool that reduces risk by scanning each software version to help ensure that the system is protected against cyber attacks.