Flight attendants surprise students with in-flight graduation ceremony

These hostesses simply went the extra mile.

After a WestJet crew learned that some passengers had postponed their college graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to host a special celebration right there on the plane.

A video captured by Instagram user @ shaemac10 showed Class of 2020 members walking down the hall while employees hummed the ceremonial song "Pomp and Circumstance,quot; over the public address system. The Flight 655 crew announced each graduate's name and specialization before handing out the "WestJet Diploma of Excellence,quot; and a bag full of goodies.

The sweet gesture really seemed to touch the traveling companions. Passengers who watched the ceremony gave a round of applause for each student.

The university students were four fifth-year students from Briercrest College and Seminary who played on their school's volleyball team. According to the university's website, the four athletes:Ashley Erickson, Rebecca Garner, Kirsty KindrachukY Elicia wiebe—He flew back to school in Canada after playing in the CCAA Women's National Volleyball Championship in Quebec City. They reportedly learned that all of their classes had been moved to the Internet and that their graduation ceremony had been postponed until fall, just a few hours earlier. Erickson told the website that this was particularly difficult as it marked not only the end of his sports season but also the end of his academic and sports careers.

"Without a graduation ceremony, without a sports banquet, it was all an abrupt end from that day," he told Briercrest.ca.