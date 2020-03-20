Fitbit Charge 4 is leaking, looks a lot like Fitbit Charge 3

The next Fitbit Charge 4 replacement for the 2018 era Charge 3 fitness tracker has been revealed in a series of leaks this week, including the latest from 9to5Google that reveals the design. In short: it looks practically identical to the Fitbit Charge 3.

That makes sense, given that the Charge 3 just brought a major redesign to the product line when it launched in 2018. It's also a very well-designed Fitbit, making it difficult to make Fitbit too much to stick with a design that works. The similar design also means that Charge 3 owners will still be able to use their old bands with the new model.

Image: 9to5Google

It is still not entirely clear what new features the Charge 4 will offer over the Charge 3. The Federal Communications Commission lists do not seem to indicate that the on-board GPS, one of the main features missing from the previous model, will appear in the Charge 4. 9to5Google speculates that Fitbit may be adding an always-on display, similar to the one it added in Versa 2. And the FCC's listing indicates that Fitbit may be making NFC a standard feature, rather than one that is limited to models of Special Edition (as has been the case for previous versions of the Cargo).

Fitbit has yet to officially announce the Charge 4, so we will likely have to wait for the official word to find out what the main changes are on the internal or software side of the product. Still, with all these leaks popping up, it probably won't be long until a more formal announcement arrives.