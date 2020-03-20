Fighting continues in Libya as fears of coronavirus spread News

There are still no reports that the coronavirus reaches Libya.

But fear of an outbreak has caused panic buying at grocery stores.

The government closed restaurants and cafes at night, banned large crowds, and sealed its borders, all while fighting continues in the country's civil war.

At least 15 fighters and civilians have died in the last battles near the capital.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli.