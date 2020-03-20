Feel Good Friday: 6 uplifting stories for your weekend

We wish we could give everyone a hug right now. So how about virtual six?
Now more than ever, we are honored to share this week's Feel Good Friday offerings with you, hoping to bring a smile to your face and bring some joy as you practice social distancing.
ME! News highlights six heartwarming and heartwarming stories, including a man who found a way to celebrate his 67th anniversary with his beloved wife despite the fact that they had to be physically separated due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and another family who joined from one unique way. wish your grandmother a happy birthday.
Additionally, some of the medical TV dramas are doing their part to help real-life medical professionals who work tirelessly across the country to keep people safe, and an aquarium shares updates on their adorable animals after the organization closed for public safety.
Here are six deals that we hope can bring you some comfort this weekend. Take what you need, friends …
NBC Connecticut
Real life Notebook
A man named Bob in Vernon, Connecticut made headlines (and hearts passed out) as he celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary with a sign outside his wife's nursing home after the couple failed to see each other due to precautions. of security taken in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Refusing not to celebrate or see his wife Nancy, Bob helped put up a sign that said, "I've loved you 67 years and I still do. Happy anniversary." Nancy responded by blowing kisses and waving to her beloved.
"It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob said. NBC Connecticut, with her daughter adding that this is the first anniversary that they have been physically separated.
@ sabyrne5 / Instagram
Safety birthday party
Another poignant example of families finding creative ways to be together for important events safely? A family in New York celebrated their matriarch's 95th birthday this week by standing in their front yard and singing while holding decorations, posters and party hats.
"We had to keep our distance but we couldn't not see our best girl on her birthday!" Sara Byrne He wrote on Instagram, along with a video of her and the rest of the family singing Happy Birthday. "Happy 95th Gram, we love you SO MUCH!"
From inside the house, Grandma Byrne said, "Oh, I love it! Thank you! I'm sorry that we couldn't all be together, but you are all together."
CATERS NEWS
The amazing puppy!
North Carolina resident Shana stameyThe Gypsy family dog, a white German Shepherd, gave birth to eight puppies, they received a surprise on St. Patrick's Day: Puppy No. 4 was born with lime green fur. Ironically, one of the name options the family had chosen even before the cubs were born was the Hulk.
"He was lime green and super crazy, so yeah, he became the Hulk," Stanley told WLOS. "Mom licks it until I bathe, and then, I guess after a couple of washes, it will finally fade away."
Stanley later learned that green fur was not harmful or dangerous to the Hulk; the unusual color is a spot of meconium, the first feces of a child mammal.
Joel Lerner / Xinhua via Getty
When customers are away, penguins will play
If you could use a cute animal moment to lift your spirits, we introduce you to the Shedd Aquarium at the adorable Chicago Penguins.
After the Aquarium was closed to the public due to the Coronavirus, the organization allowed its penguins to go on a "field trip to meet other animals in Shedd,quot;.
The penguins were able to see displays with dolphins, fish, and other animals, while a pair of grasshopper penguins named Edward and Annie went for a romantic stroll around the roundabout, which hopefully created the mood for the nesting season.
"Every spring is the penguin nesting season here at Shedd, and this year is no different!" the aquarium pointed out. "Next week, the penguins, including Edward and Annie, will begin to build their nests."
@hcj_home, Heather Johnson
Christmas entertainment at any time of the year
You never took the time to remove the Christmas lights? Turns out, you weren't that lazy after all, as people are now tearing up their Christmas decorations across the country to cheer up a little during this difficult time.
"Today I saw something posted on this topic and I couldn't stop thinking about how something as small as Christmas lights can lift people's spirits during such a difficult time." Heather Johnson, who joined in the fun and shared her decorations on Instagram, she told E! News. "It's something that easy (and beautiful) houses can do to show hope for each other … for our world, really!"
Another person told us that they saw this festive idea as an opportunity to "show love and mutual support."
So take out the hot chocolate, turn on Hallmark, and find those old candy canes in your pantry this weekend.
Fox
TV doctors supporting real life doctors
To help real-life healthcare professionals care for patients, the biggest medical dramas on television are doing their best to help them.
Fox shows The resident and ABC Grey's Anatomy Y The good doctor They are donating their medical supplies on set to needy hospitals, including face masks and gloves.
Y Station 19, Grey & # 39; s'Firefighter spin-off, has also donated coveted supplies to California firefighters in need.
"We are all thankfully overwhelmed by our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home." Grey & # 39; s Y Station 19 showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff he said to E! News in a statement.
