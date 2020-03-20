Feel Good Friday: 6 uplifting stories for your weekend

We wish we could give everyone a hug right now. So how about virtual six?

Now more than ever, we are honored to share this week's Feel Good Friday offerings with you, hoping to bring a smile to your face and bring some joy as you practice social distancing.

%MINIFYHTML976860e8f17338e72cd4d80bdba2c96a11% %MINIFYHTML976860e8f17338e72cd4d80bdba2c96a12%

ME! News highlights six heartwarming and heartwarming stories, including a man who found a way to celebrate his 67th anniversary with his beloved wife despite the fact that they had to be physically separated due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and another family who joined from one unique way. wish your grandmother a happy birthday.

Additionally, some of the medical TV dramas are doing their part to help real-life medical professionals who work tirelessly across the country to keep people safe, and an aquarium shares updates on their adorable animals after the organization closed for public safety.