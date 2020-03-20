February's active property market leads to 2 significant home sales

%MINIFYHTMLc8b4ec28f8a7b71cab0873890d42f84711% %MINIFYHTMLc8b4ec28f8a7b71cab0873890d42f84712%

During the month of February, the Denver metropolitan area experienced increased activity within the real estate market.

%MINIFYHTMLc8b4ec28f8a7b71cab0873890d42f84713% %MINIFYHTMLc8b4ec28f8a7b71cab0873890d42f84714%

The Denver metro market luxury sector, defined as homes priced at $ 1 million or more, performed especially well, according to LIV Sotheby's International Realty monthly market reports.

%MINIFYHTMLc8b4ec28f8a7b71cab0873890d42f84715% %MINIFYHTMLc8b4ec28f8a7b71cab0873890d42f84716%

Comparing year-to-date statistics through February of this year against the same time frame as last year, total luxury listing sales volume increased by 9%. The number of listings sold followed a similar upward trend, which also grew 9% through last month, bringing the total number of luxury properties sold to 234 homes this year. The average number of days on the market within this household category decreased from 86 days through February last year to 79 days through February this year, a drop of 8%. This metric helps illustrate an increase in demand for luxury homes in the metropolitan area.

This increase in activity within the luxury real estate market was beneficial to both buyers and sellers seeking to achieve their real estate goals. LIV SIR is proud to have represented sellers for two of the most expensive sales during February. Both luxury home sales took place in the distinguished Cherry Hills Village neighborhood.

The highest priced transaction that LIV SIR represented during the month of February was the sale of 8 Churchill Drive. Janet Kritzer represented the seller of this impressive estate, which sold for the impressive price of $ 6,620,000.

Located on nearly 2½ acres, this eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom home has it all. Outdoor living spaces and flagstone terraces provide the perfect setting to enjoy sunset views over the Cherry Hills Country Club Golf Course and the Rocky Mountains.

The interior of the house radiates Tuscan-inspired elegance from every corner. Curls, magnificent carved stone fireplaces, and characteristic European-style arches adorn the home. For homeowners who love to host, the bonus spaces and amenities within this luxurious mansion are unmatched. The billiard room, pub bar, wine cave and theater room make this house the best entertainment destination.

"A true icon within the Cherry Hills Village neighborhood, this home rises majestically above the Cherry Hills Country Club with unprecedented views of the golf course and mountains for a unique experience," says Kritzer. "The demanding features of the property make this home spectacular for spending time with loved ones, entertaining guests, and all moments of life in between."

Linda Behr, a founding broker for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, had the pleasure of representing the vendors of 4101 S. Colorado Blvd. last month. Built in 2014 and completed in 2016, the remarkable stone residence, located on a picturesque 2.25 acre, sold in February for $ 6,250,000.

Created and designed with a combination of exceptional quality, meticulous detail and discreet elegance, this spectacular country house features rich and sophisticated details. Warm and inviting interior includes fine finishes such as Greystone Slate entryway, flagstone walkways and decks, wide plank walnut floors, gourmet kitchen with soapstone countertops, and customer kitchen cabinets accented with Rohl plumbing fixtures and Rocky Mountain Hardware.

Throughout the home, 10 and 12 foot ceilings make the space feel airy and bright. This impressive home also features a sumptuous master suite, four additional bedrooms, a finished lower level, and a four-seat barn.

"This historic property in Cherry Hills Village is one of the most beautiful properties I have ever seen," says Behr. Sellers went out of their way to add their finishing touches, using their impeccable taste and style, to the interior of the home and also created an impressively beautiful landscaped oasis with a backdrop of canopy trees, expansive lawns, gardens, and cozy stone terraces.

"The wonderful young family and proud property owners appreciated every aspect of this extraordinary property, which truly is exceptional and unmatched in its setting and accommodation."

LIV SIR is Colorado's leading luxury real estate firm with an emphasis on lifestyle. For all your real estate needs, contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby & # 39; s International Realty, Who & # 39; s Who's exclusive Board of Regents in Luxury Real Estate, has 23 offices in and around the Denver metro area, including Boulder, Castle Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort. Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and Vail Valley communities.

Up News Info's news and editorial staff had no role in the preparation of this publication.