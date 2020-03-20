Just a couple of seasons ago, Todd Gurley was arguably the best offensive player in the NFL. He signed a $ 60 million contract with the Rams and was the easy decision as the No. 1 choice in all fantasy football draws. But a chronic knee problem slowed Gurley last year, so much so that the Rams cut him and he had to settle for a one year, I try $ 5 million of the Falcons on Thursday. Perhaps just as a developer, the news was greeted primarily by a collective shrug of the fantasy owners, who are notorious for overreacting even to offseason acquisitions.

We break down whether fantasy owners should care more about Gurley's new situation, or whether they are correct in ruling out the former star. For coverage of all the latest NFL transfers and rumors, check out SN's live free agency tracker.

Fantasy Football Value Analysis: Todd Gurley signs with Falcons

Gurley's production plummeted across the board last year. Among the alarming statistics, his passing yards dropped to 3.8 (from 4.9 the previous year), and his receiving yards per game fell to 13.8 (41.4). Even at just 25 years old, Gurley's chronic knee problems are clearly an issue, so any assessment of his fantasy value should focus heavily on what appears to be a steady decline. Even if Gurley can play games close to 100 percent, it would be silly to think it can last a whole year season playing at that level.

The Falcons surely know this, so there's likely to be always a complementary endorsement on the roster that allows Gurley to rest several series per game. Obviously this will be frustrating for fantasy owners and will eat up Gurley's production. Gurley may still have value, especially if he can get close to catching the 59 passes from the field that Devonta Freeman (now a free agent) made last year, but he will be more dependent on the touchdown than ever. The Falcons' offensive line isn't good enough to pave the way for Gurley's big days, as we saw last year when the team posted the third-fewest rushing yards in the league averaging just 3.8 yards. by carry. Atlanta attempted the most passes in the NFL, and is unlikely to change much next year.

For all of Gurley's problems, last year he averaged almost 17 touches per game. Freeman averaged a little over 17. So if Gurley can get close to or beat that 17 touch-a-game mark, it can still be an RB2 for fantasy owners (with even more perks in the PPR leagues). It is not a complete cancellation yet, but his knee problems don't seem to improve. If they don't get worse, it could surprise next year, especially if Atlanta strengthens its offensive line in the offseason. Consider it a fourth or fifth round pick that might have a lower trend, but be sure to get your handcuffs if you recruit him.