Melvin Gordon held out early last year in hopes of securing a big payday for the Chargers. As a result, he had to settle for a two-year, $ 16 million contract ($ 13.5 million guaranteed) from the Broncos this offseason. This deal is disappointing for both Gordon and fantasy football owners, especially those with Phillip Lindsay in a dynasty or archers league.

Here's what this means for the fantasy values ​​of Gordon, Lindsay, and Royce Freeman. For coverage of all the latest NFL transfers and rumors, check out SN's live free agency tracker.

Fantasy Football Value Analysis: Melvin Gordon signs with the Broncos

Gordon effectively missed the first four games last year due to his contract dispute. He struggled upon his return, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry and seeing his touches per game drop from 18.8 in 2018 to 17 last season. Gordon still managed to score nine touchdowns, but overall it was a poor season for the 27-year-old.

Now with the Broncos, Gordon will surely continue to split the carries. On the plus side, Denver ran more than the Chargers last year, posting a pass rate of 44.8-55.2 compared to Los Angeles' 38-62 mark. Denver also throws a lot behind him, as Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay combined for 98 receptions last season. Freeman had 175 touches last year (259 for Lindsay), so if Gordon does indeed take control of Freeman and eat Lindsay's touches a bit, he's probably considering a 200-touch season.

Given his career averages (4.0 yards per carry, 8.4 yards per catch), Gordon is looking at around 1,200 total yards. Your touchdown total will be what really determines your value. Lindsay proved to be a capable goal line last year, so if Gordon even splits those touches, he's probably seeing around six touchdowns. Those are FLEX type numbers, which is how Gordon should be valued in next year's drafts.

Unfortunately, the same is true for Lindsay, who has been the best RB in the past two seasons. If his touches drop to around the 200 mark, he's also looking at 1,200 total yards, the vast majority of which will come to the ground. He has more advantages and has been less injury prone than Gordon, but the simple fact that the Broncos felt the need to sign Gordon is a bit troubling.

Freeman feels like a strange man out here, but we obviously don't know exactly what the Broncos think. Fantasy owners will likely overvalue Gordon and undervalue Lindsay for next year, but both have potential value, especially if one gets hurt. Consider the two early mid-round elections, but take a close look at the offseason reports.