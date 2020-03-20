Facebook's less cluttered desktop redesign is more widely available starting today

%MINIFYHTML4e1882de51c01cfb4a89a555f4277ddf11% %MINIFYHTML4e1882de51c01cfb4a89a555f4277ddf12%

Facebook has begun rolling out the revised version of its desktop site. Starting today, users have the option to opt for the new design, which places greater emphasis on two of Facebook's most critical features: events and groups. The redesign was previously exclusive to the Facebook mobile app and was first announced at the company's F8 developer conference last year.

"Starting today, most people on Facebook will have access to the new desktop design," says a Facebook spokesperson. The edge. "People may choose to test the new design before it becomes the default later this year." So if you don't have access now it should show up soon.

Like the redesign of the mobile app last year, the new desktop layout gives you faster access to some of Facebook's top features and employs a cleaner, simpler layout with more generous amounts of white space. The redesign includes larger fonts and sleeker icons, a dark mode, and a streamlined layout with fewer columns of information to look at. Facebook stories have been moved above the "Update Status,quot; box, while just above the "Stories,quot; section, there is a redesigned menu bar containing various tabs that were previously in the left corner of the screen, such as Events and Market.

Image: Facebook

The most significant change in desktop design is the new "Groups,quot; tab located in the redesigned menu bar. By clicking on the tab, you will access a personalized source of updates for the groups of which you are a member, and at the same time suggest groups to join based on your interests.

You can test the new design by going to Facebook and logging into your account. Go to your Settings menu and click "View new Facebook,quot;. If you don't like it and want to delay using the new redesign, you can click "Switch to classic Facebook,quot;.

Facebook is committed to transforming its social network into a "privacy-focused communications platform," in part by focusing more on groups and events. Currently, the groups have 400 million active users (many more users belong to inactive groups or do not review them regularly), while 700 million people use Facebook events every month. The new design makes those two products more prominent, and Facebook expects people to be more inclined to use them, as trust in the news continues to decline.