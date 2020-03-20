Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan wrote his viral monologue on coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML971751c65ab6cbb1aeb6ab5df005a91611% %MINIFYHTML971751c65ab6cbb1aeb6ab5df005a91612%



In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, Kartik Aaryan shared a special video on Instagram that went viral in a jiffy. His unique way of making people understand the importance of staying safe just by staying home is highly recommended. The actor has been known for his monologues in his films for a long time and this time he used it for a great cause.





Kartik Aaryan cleverly spread some wisdom at such critical moments when he came up with a monologue for it. It's pretty amazing

I know that the monologue that is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons is not written by Kartik himself. A source close to the actor reveals: “Kartik Aaryan has been following the quarantine rules, but was surprised to learn that some people are still going out to public places. So he decided to write down his thoughts and record it. With all the right references, great rhymes, and a fluent monologue, the actor has outdone himself and it's surprising to everyone to know he did it himself. "



Well, we are very impressed by this young actor and his talent.

