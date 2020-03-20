Evelyn Lozada will return for season 9 of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3d22796051fe6643737a8387817bdc6e11% %MINIFYHTML3d22796051fe6643737a8387817bdc6e12%

Instagram

Evelyn previously sparked speculation that Season 8 might be the last when she responded to a fan's query during a QnA session on her Instagram account in February.

Up News Info –

Evelyn Lozada it's back! A new report suggests that the VH1 personality is making a comeback for season 9 of the network's reality show. "Basketball Wives"Although he previously hinted at his departure.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the ex-wife of Chad Ochocinco Not only is he available to appear in the upcoming season, but he's already started filming his episodes.

%MINIFYHTML3d22796051fe6643737a8387817bdc6e13% %MINIFYHTML3d22796051fe6643737a8387817bdc6e14%

Evelyn previously sparked speculation that Season 8 could be the last. During a question and answer session on his Instagram account in February, the TV star discussed whether or not he would return for the upcoming ninth season of "Basketball Wives." However, judging from her response, fans apparently couldn't see her on the show. "Most likely not," she replied.

%MINIFYHTML3d22796051fe6643737a8387817bdc6e15% %MINIFYHTML3d22796051fe6643737a8387817bdc6e16%

At that time, fans rejoiced knowing that she would not be returning. "She doesn't have an interesting story … honestly. The drama ages," wrote one commentator. Someone else thought that Ogom "OG"Chijindu, with whom she is fighting on the show, made her leave the show." Oh now you don't want to be in basketball wives! OG escaped lmao. "

"The crying outweighed the laughter, but you got close to the person who made you so miserable to return to OG … it makes sense," said another person.

In the second part of the "Basketball Wives" season 8 reunion, Evelyn was arguing with OG, who decided to return to the filming site after refusing to film separately from the other ladies. The episode saw the former Legends Football League cornerback confront Evelyn Lozada for using N-word when she's not black.

"I have witnessed how Evelyn uses the N word. I think it is disrespectful, you know. Being African, being black is not a game. You cannot use these kinds of words to try to fit in." He said while sitting in a different room. "I think it's a slap in the face when someone who isn't black says it."

"She is not Afro-Latina. She never claimed him," he added. "Evelyn has been on the show for eight years and never spoke of Puerto Rico until last year when she was speaking of Nigeria and I found it very interesting that she went to this Puerto Rican parade and wanted to find her ancestors."

Later, Evelyn explained, "I grew up in New York City and was born in Brooklyn, I grew up in the Bronx where you rub shoulders with all races. So, whether you're black, Dominican, whatever, we are the same." He also said that "25% of my bloodline comes from Africa". However, the answer did not change OG's opinion, as she insisted that Evelyn is not black.