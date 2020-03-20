Eva Marcille shares the sweetest video: her daughter, Marley filmed her: "She is documenting the time of our coronation,quot;

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account, which was filmed by her daughter, Marley. Eva told fans that she didn't even know Marley was filing her, and the cute girl is probably documenting this time during the coronation these days.

As you already know, everyone has been advised to stay home during this measure of social distancing that has been taken.

‘So I just looked on my phone and found this video that Marley took … I had no idea that she was even filming me. I guess you are documenting our time here at our # coronation trying to raise your bouncy house … what are you and yours doing? Eva ’Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "You had that mom working hard on a mission!"

A commenter wrote: ‘Hahahahaha it seems so. You mean business. Also, give me that little set of pajamas. 😘 ’

Someone else said, "She looks like a supermodel, although I can't get past that part," and another follower posted this: "Why is she so adorable?" It sounds like they are on safari hahaha. "

Another commenter wrote: "There are no mistakes trying to catch you,quot; … -Every black mom when the children say something about a mistake ", and a follower said:" She is helping me with the inflatable house but I am not helping her " how sweet,quot;.

Apart from this, Eva showed her fans what she has been doing in the midst of social estrangement while at home with her family.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, recommended this so that the authorities and health workers can contain the virus more.

The WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic a few days ago, and it seems that since hell broke loose on the planet and people are really scared and confused these days.

Ad

Many celebrities offer support and comfort to their fans during these difficult times.



Post views:

0 0