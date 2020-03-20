Europe struggles to fight coronavirus as Spain overcomes bleak milestone

BARCELONA – Spain reached a grim milestone on Friday when it became the second European country to report more than 1,000 deaths from coronavirus, a brand that Italy approved a week ago, with the country's doctors warning that the health system could soon be overwhelmed. , just like in Italy.

Across Europe, where there have been more than 100,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths, nations are preparing to deal with the growing crisis, propping up hospital resources and planning an influx of new cases in the coming days.

%MINIFYHTMLc4f04965080156feed688330b17d0b0113% %MINIFYHTMLc4f04965080156feed688330b17d0b0114%

In taking an emergency economic measure that would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago, the European Commission announced on Friday that it had activated the so-called "general escape clause,quot;, a panic button that lifts stringent spending rules and allows countries have large deficits. respond to a crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLc4f04965080156feed688330b17d0b0115% %MINIFYHTMLc4f04965080156feed688330b17d0b0116%

It is the first time in the history of the European Union that the clause has been used, which throws out of the window the restrictions of fiscal orthodoxy that stipulate low deficits and small debts.