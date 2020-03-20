Europe struggles to fight coronavirus as Spain overcomes bleak milestone

BARCELONA – Spain reached a grim milestone on Friday when it became the second European country to report more than 1,000 deaths from coronavirus, a brand that Italy approved a week ago, with the country's doctors warning that the health system could soon be overwhelmed. , just like in Italy.
Across Europe, where there have been more than 100,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths, nations are preparing to deal with the growing crisis, propping up hospital resources and planning an influx of new cases in the coming days.
In taking an emergency economic measure that would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago, the European Commission announced on Friday that it had activated the so-called "general escape clause,quot;, a panic button that lifts stringent spending rules and allows countries have large deficits. respond to a crisis.
It is the first time in the history of the European Union that the clause has been used, which throws out of the window the restrictions of fiscal orthodoxy that stipulate low deficits and small debts.
In Italy, aid groups have moved to help establish temporary field hospitals. Britain announced that restaurants, bars, clubs and gyms would be closed as of Friday and has asked medical workers who have retired or moved to other jobs to return to the country's National Health Service.
Germany plans to double its intensive care capacity and has introduced new restrictions on movement in the southern state of Bavaria, amid warnings that the country could become the next Spain or Italy.
There is "exponential growth,quot; in Germany, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, the government's disease control agency. By Friday, the institute had registered nearly 15,000 coronavirus cases, a number that has almost doubled every three days.
"We have gained time," said Dr. Wieler, "but we are facing a development similar,quot; to that of Italy.
Despite strict new measures being put in place from Berlin to Barcelona, and healthcare services increasing their capacity, it is unclear whether they will be enough to stop the virus. overcome an increasingly overwhelmed Europe.
The death rate from coronavirus in Spain, like that of Italy, has been significantly higher than in other countries, confusing the authorities.
"It is a very difficult situation to explain," said Fernando Simón, director of Spain's national health emergencies sector.
With almost 20,000 confirmed cases in Spain and more than 1,000 deaths, Simón warned that "the difficult days are coming now," adding that some medical units are being stretched "to the limit."
In Spain, as in Italy before, health professionals, who work with very little equipment to satisfy the growing need, have had to start making decisions about who can live and who can die.
"Admitting someone may mean denying entry to someone else who may benefit more from it," wrote a Spanish organization representing intensive care providers in a report this week.
The organization recommended giving priority to those who had more than two years of life expectancy and taking into account the value of the patient for society, a term that could become very controversial, which it did not define.
Spanish doctors said that their hospitals were increasingly unable to treat all older patients who needed intensive care.
"We have to choose who we intubate," said a doctor in the emergency room of a hospital in the Madrid region, who requested anonymity because he was not allowed to make public comments. "We can't use it at all anymore."
The outbreak in Spain occurs during a period of intense national political turmoil that is testing its ability to respond to the virus.
After four inconclusive elections in four years, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez heads a leftist and minority coalition government and is grappling with a secession movement in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, where leaders resist his efforts to lead his response to your virus.
The Catalan government reacted faster than Mr. Sánchez, closed bars and restaurants last Friday, and asked national authorities to help isolate their region from the rest of Spain.
When the authorities in Madrid On Sunday, the separatist leader of Catalonia, Quim Torra, said he would refuse to turn over control of the police forces and the health system in his region to the central government.
Catalonia, he said, needed "support, no more centralization."
Mr. Torra's separatist government is pressing for additional restrictions, calling for the closure of airports and train stations and checkpoints on highways across the region.
"This is a time to make drastic, tough and efficient decisions," said Miquel Buch, regional interior minister in Catalonia, in an interview at his office in Barcelona. "When we in Catalonia took drastic measures not to let the disease spread, in Spain they did not."
Sánchez has repeatedly warned Catalans and other regional leaders not to fuel political differences at a time when Spain needs unity to deal with an emergency. And it has won some cooperation from opposition parties, which backed its € 200 billion, or $ 213 billion, aid package.
There has also been a flow of solidarity among citizens who, with few exceptions, have abided by the harsh closure measures.
Part of the resistance that Mr. Torra has been presenting is purely symbolic. The national government is taking over in the region, despite its refusal to sign a joint declaration of control of Madrid.
The national police have taken control of the regional police that are monitoring the closure of the Catalan city of Igualada, and on Thursday, the Spanish army entered the Catalan city of Barcelona to disinfect its port and airport, and is being deployed in dozens. Catalan. towns this week.
Still, the outbreak has tested Madrid's ability to share power over public health, not only with Catalonia, but with other regions across Spain. Since health care is generally administered by the regional governments of Spain, several took the initiative to respond to the crisis.
From Galicia to the Basque region and the capital region of Madrid, regional governments implemented their own emergency measures before Mr. Sánchez put the national blockade into effect.
Sánchez and Torra met on February 26 in an attempt to renew the negotiations and end a conflict that reached a boiling point in 2017, when the Catalan separatists made a failed attempt to declare independence. When they first met, Spain had only a handful of coronavirus infections, but the outbreak skyrocketed, leaving other matters aside.
Separatists have ruled Catalonia since 2015, but the conflict has divided Catalan society in half, and the split now influences how Catalans view the response to the coronavirus.
At a checkpoint on the outskirts of Igualada, Jordi Morente, an air conditioning technician who has been stranded in the city, said he wanted the whole of Catalonia closed. But his colleague, Toni Navarro, wanted Catalonia to stop trying to go its own way. "Now is not the time for politics, they have to listen," Navarro said of the Catalan government.
Some health professionals on the front line of the emergency said such political disputes were not helping.
"We all have to work together, we cannot even afford to waste a single minute with the political struggle," said Antoni Trilla, dean of the faculty of medicine at the University of Barcelona, arguing that central authorities should lead the response. "The entire country is facing this threat."
Elian Peltier reported from Barcelona, and Raphael Minder from Madrid. Megan Specia contributed reporting from London. Melissa Eddy contributed reporting from Berlin, Aurelien Breeden from Paris, Matina Stevis-Gridneff from Brussels and Elisabetta Povoledo from Rome.