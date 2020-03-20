Euro 2021: Euro 2020 remains official name despite postponement | Football news





UEFA confirmed that Euro 2020 would be postponed until 2021 after the outbreak of COVID-19

The European Championships in 2021 will continue to be called Euro 2020, despite the postponement of the tournament.

%MINIFYHTML842c2c50fe31ba1fc2acd7576c2e06db11% %MINIFYHTML842c2c50fe31ba1fc2acd7576c2e06db12%

The tournament will be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

The postponement of Euro 2020 was announced earlier this week as UEFA saw the health of all involved as a priority amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Within the unprecedented decision, it was further agreed that an important priority for UEFA is to allow every opportunity for the current national season to be completed.

UEFA has also confirmed that the 12 countries selected to host matches throughout Euro 2020 will remain the same before the tournament in the summer of 2021.

UEFA stated: "We are confident that all of our venues will remain the same, ensuring that the tournament remains true to its original vision of hosting a truly European event."