Estes Park Mayor Calls for Rocky Mountain National Park to Close During Coronavirus

The Mayor of Estes Park on Friday asked the Department of the Interior to temporarily close Rocky Mountain National Park to reduce visits to the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like the other three Colorado national parks, Rocky Mountain has remained open this week, though visitor centers are closed and there are no entry fees. Rocky Mountain temporarily closed on Friday, but that was to remove the snow.

Estes Park reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Thursday.

"A continued influx of visitors at this critical time presents a serious public health problem for Estes Park and the surrounding communities," Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa wrote in a letter to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “The Larimer County Public Health Director has formally advised us to encourage visitors not to travel through Larimer County to Estes Park. We have a high-risk, older population with many retirees and limited critical resources. "

Jirsa urged Bernhardt to temporarily close the park, adding that if it was not possible, "reinstate the rates and gate staff." His letter was copied to Governor Jared Polis, the two US Senators from Colorado, Representative Joe Neguse and Darla Sidles, the park's superintendent.

