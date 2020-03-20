Escape from your couch with these TV shows

You are doing your part and distancing yourself socially. It can be a little … boring. He rearranged his furniture, organized his cabinets and made his best version of chopped up with the items in your fridge. Now what? Well, now you can travel to another country with these TV shows that we have selected below.
The latest addition to these transportation shows is Netflix Restaurants on the edge. The makeover show focuses on restaurants in stunning places like Austria and Costa Rica. Three experts work their magic in restaurants, food and the people behind the show to make these establishments have to visit places.
If it's a beautiful Under cover Yacht that travels the seas and takes passengers to hidden beaches or Phil Rosenthal Revealing the best falafel to eat in Paris, these shows are sure to help you get out of your space, at least mentally and visually, for a while.
TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT: See Lester Holt presenting a live special about the coronavirus pandemic on NBC, MSNBC, NBC News Now and Telemundo. In collaboration with Facebook, the program will include expert analysis and health advice from our coronavirus crisis team. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML95cac9115b8053287312654ec6e3279717%