Erica Mena has an ad for her followers: she is giving away a Visa gift card

Erica Mena wants the days of her followers to be a little brighter, and an announcement occurred to her these days, during the crisis we are in. Look at the message he shared on his social media account and made many of his followers excited.

‘5k Visa Gift Card Giveaway GO HERE 👉🏻 @ all4luck WIN $ 5000 CASH💰 1. Follow, everyone, that @ all4luck is following to be eligible. That's!! ✔️ COMMENT BELOW TO LET ME KNOW YOU'RE IN! 👇🏻👇🏻 You don't want to miss this. I promise! It takes 10 seconds to enter! 2. DOUBLE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING: LIKE AND COMMENT on the 3 most recent photos of all accounts @ all4luck is following 🙌🏻 (this is not required, it's a bonus entry!) 👊🏻 'Erica started posting .

She continued and wrote: ‘NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The draw ends in 6 days. Winners will be announced on @ all4luck. Official details at www.bluecheckmarketing.com They must be over 16 to claim the prize. You can have a private account to enter. This is not sponsored, managed or associated in any way with Instagram or any brand. P.S PLEASE Don't send me DM! You will not be qualified to win that way. Just by following the instructions listed above. Good luck.

Many fans told him they are excited and that they participated in this contest.

Someone said, "That is such a beautiful love. 🙏❤️ You will always be blessed," and more fans offered Erica kind words and much support.

Aside from this, Erica is trying to stay fit, even if we are in the midst of a measure of social estrangement that has been taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He's working at home and keeping his fans updated on his post-pregnancy look.

People really appreciate the fact that it is showing them the aftermath of a happy and healthy pregnancy these days.



