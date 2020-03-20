Eric Ebron joins the Pittsburgh Steelers in a $ 12 million deal | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLbf5c6cb1d686a5662fd5c39a87fb002c11% %MINIFYHTMLbf5c6cb1d686a5662fd5c39a87fb002c12%





Tight end Eric Ebron has agreed to a two-year, $ 12 million (£ 10.3 million) deal with the Pittsburgh Steels, according to the NFL Network.

The 26-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the past two seasons.

Ebron, who went to college in North Carolina, said ESPN: "(Steelers coach Mike Tomlin) told me he has been with me since he was a Tar Heel, and that he is happy to get one of the boys he loved out of college.

"He said that as a defensive coach, he knows that I am difficult to plan and I am excited to come."

Ebron ended the 2019 season in reserve injured due to an ankle problem.

But before that, he had 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

In 2018, Ebron was named to the Pro Bowl and scored the best of his career with 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Steelers trade Ravens' Wormley

In addition to signing Ebron, the Steelers have also switched to defensive end Chris Wormley of the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN

Chris Wormley is the second player to trade between the Steelers and the Ravens.

The Steelers will also receive a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, while the Ravens will receive a fifth-round pick in the same year.

Wormley's move is only the second time that the Steelers and Ravens have traded a player, the first occurring in 1997, when defensive lineman Bernard Dafney moved to Baltimore.

Wormley started seven games for the Ravens last season, but exceeded the requirements after they signed Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers this week.