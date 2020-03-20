England manager Gareth Southgate calls for unity and praises hospital "heroes,quot; amid coronavirus pandemic | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLf02c4b79f9b9187e69bac8e9df704fd011% %MINIFYHTMLf02c4b79f9b9187e69bac8e9df704fd012%





Gareth Southgate's England team will face Italy and Denmark in friendlies this month

%MINIFYHTMLf02c4b79f9b9187e69bac8e9df704fd013% %MINIFYHTMLf02c4b79f9b9187e69bac8e9df704fd014%

England manager Gareth Southgate has called for a united show of force to face the "extreme test,quot; of coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLf02c4b79f9b9187e69bac8e9df704fd015% %MINIFYHTMLf02c4b79f9b9187e69bac8e9df704fd016%

In an open letter to England fans distributed through the Football Association channels, Southgate spoke of the need to follow precautionary guidelines and praised the "heroes,quot; who work in the country's health facilities for its role in the fight against the spread of the virus.

England were due to play friendly matches against Italy and Denmark this month, but both matches, like almost all sports in the world, have been postponed.

In his letter, Southgate wrote: "For everyone in our country, the primary focus of the present, and the months ahead, is undoubtedly caring for our families, supporting our communities, and working together to overcome what is clearly the most extreme test We have collectively faced in decades.

"On behalf of the entire team and staff, I would like to take this opportunity to send our condolences to those who have already lost loved ones. Our thoughts are with you and with those who will unfortunately suffer similarly in the coming period." .

"In the way that everyone has come together to support our team, we must now work together to combat a virus that is causing so many physical and emotional problems. So, continue to follow the hygiene guidelines and also the reasonable precautions implemented to control the spread of the virus to protect the most vulnerable from its impact.

"That responsibility falls on all of us.

1:09 Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season starts again and thinks it could still be a memorable summer Gary Neville expects a & # 39; football festival & # 39; condensed once the season starts again and thinks it could still be a memorable summer

"We are also aware of the economic uncertainty that affects many companies and, consequently, virtually all families. Along with the unique challenges of self-isolation, the loss of routine to normal social and work life, we face real challenges for our Mental Well-Being Our children may feel anxious about uncertainty. It is not normal for any of us and it will challenge us all.

"Look out for each other. Please don't suffer alone, and remember that our great country has gone through these enormous challenges before, and together we will do it again."

2:39 Sky Sports News's Paul Gilmour explains the results of this week's Premier League meeting Sky Sports News's Paul Gilmour explains the results of this week's Premier League meeting

Regarding the postponement of the Italy and Denmark games, Southgate said: "We should play next week and represent all of you this summer, but now is clearly not the time for us to take center stage."

"The heroes will be the men and women who continue to work tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centers to care for our friends and family. They will not receive individual recognition, but we all know that their importance goes beyond anything we do in the field,quot; . .

"When we return to play as a team from England, it will be at a time when not only our country, but also the rest of the world is on the road to recovery. Hopefully we are closer to each other than ever, and ready for the beautiful distraction that football can bring. "