Ellen DeGeneres is monitoring Jennifer Aniston every 30 minutes

Could Ellen Degeneresbe a best friend?
the Ellen DeGeneres Show It suspended production last week amid the coronavirus pandemic and, like millions of people worldwide, the host is currently at a social distance. He's also checking out his famous friends, and during this time without televised celebrity interviews, he's been offering the best, the videos of his personal phone calls.
In the past few days, she has shared videos of herself calling stars like Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, Tiffany Haddish and friend Kevin Hart Y John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen. On Friday, she reviewed Jennifer Aniston. A lot.
"What are you doing?" DeGeneres asked the actress on the phone, as seen in an Instagram video posted on Friday.
"Uh, well, not unlike the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago," Aniston replied.
"I thought you started a new project or something," said DeGeneres.
"No, actually, I'm still cleaning my closet, so it's still happening. How's your puzzle going?" Aniston asked.
On Monday, DeGeneres shared a video of herself trying to work on a 4,000-piece puzzle, and then gave up.
"The table was not big enough. I had to get rid of it," he told Aniston. "I mean I really had good intentions, but the table was too small, so I had to get rid of it."
Aniston suggested that she try to put the puzzle together on the floor.
"Courteney (Helmsman) suggested that too. We have four dogs and two cats, "DeGeneres said, referring to her and his wife. Portia De RossiThe pets in "There is no way I can do a puzzle on the floor. That is not possible."
"I will call you in 30 minutes and see what you are doing," he added.
