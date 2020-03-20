Ellen DeGeneres' FaceTime call with Kevin Hart will make you laugh

Ellen Degeneres Keep showing that you have some important stars in your phone contacts!

The talk show host, who is currently distancing herself socially amid the Coronavirus outbreak, has taken the time to catch up with her famous friends while at home. Yesterday, we showed you Ellen's call with Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Bieland now it's FaceTiming with Tiffany Haddish Y Kevin Hart… and chatting with a credit card company.

In a hilarious new video, shot by Ellen's wife, Portia De RossiEllen receives a call from a credit card company. And although she usually hung up, Ellen decides to stay on the line to chat with a representative. When asked if she would like to discuss an opportunity with the company, Ellen responds, "No, I was bored. I am kidnapped at my house, I am quarantined and I thought, you know, I will talk to someone. So, hello."

After a brief exchange, Ellen explains that she has to hang up because Tiffany Haddish is calling.

"Hears!" Ellen tells Tiffany. "I was so bored that I was on the other line with some credit card company."