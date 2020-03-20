Electronic sports are back: how to watch top League of Legends and CS: GO competitions

%MINIFYHTMLb00554e30b720e2908d732d77c3a018011% %MINIFYHTMLb00554e30b720e2908d732d77c3a018012%

Electronic sports leagues around the world have been significantly affected by the continued spread of the new coronavirus. Many have been briefly suspended as organizers have switched in-person LAN event matches to online formats to help prevent the spread of the virus. Now some leagues are starting to come back, including the Supervision League and the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), but in a new online format. On the weekends they will once again be filled with big esports leagues to watch.

We've rounded up a few that you can follow this weekend while you're trapped inside due to social estrangement.

%MINIFYHTMLb00554e30b720e2908d732d77c3a018013% %MINIFYHTMLb00554e30b720e2908d732d77c3a018014% Image: ESL files on YouTube

ESL Pro League: Friday, March 20 at 9:25 a.m. ET

%MINIFYHTMLb00554e30b720e2908d732d77c3a018015% %MINIFYHTMLb00554e30b720e2908d732d77c3a018016%

The ESL Pro League, where teams compete in Counter Strike global offensive, has a game today at 9:25 a.m. ET, and there are matches almost every day until early April. All of the regular season 11 season league games will be played online rather than in front of a live audience, ESL Pro League announced on March 11. The teams have been divided into four regional divisions to help players avoid travel and reduce latency in games. You can see the full league schedule here and watch the games on the league's Twitch channel.

Image: Flashpoint on YouTube

Flash point: Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Flashpoint, a new Counter Strike global offensive league that debuted in February, has its first game of the weekend today at 1 p.m. ET, according to a Flashpoint tweet. The league said it would go from LAN games in Los Angeles to an online league. March 16. Flashpoint differs from other leagues in that it is owned and managed by the teams that play in it, and some of those teams are big names in eSports, including Cloud9, Gen.G, and Dignitas. You can watch matches on the Twitch channel of Flashpoint.

Photo: Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games

League of Legends Championship Series: Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. ET



The LCS returns starting Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. ET. Matches will be played online during the remainder of the spring division, which ends on Sunday, March 29, and the spring finals, which end on Sunday, April 19. However, there will be no Monday Night League games for the rest of the division, but that means each LCS day now has five games instead of the usual four. Saturday's game is the first since a weekend break was established to protect players and staff from the spread of the new coronavirus. The full LCS schedule is here, and you can see the games when they happen on the LCS Twitch channel.

Image: Riot Games

League of Legends European Championship: Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET



the League of Legends European Championship teams will also play the rest of the spring division completely online, with matches starting today at 1 p.m. ET. The games will now be played every weekend until the final, which will take place on April 18 and 19. You can view the full LEC schedule here and view the games on LEC's Twitch channel.

Update March 20, 8:10 a.m. ET: The section of Supervision League, who has since postponed their online matches.