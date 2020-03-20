ECB postpones cricket season until May 28 amid coronavirus pandemic | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML47c58f2a35f9c0c68f55285c2229a0fb11% %MINIFYHTML47c58f2a35f9c0c68f55285c2229a0fb12%

Professional cricket in England and Wales will be postponed until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed.

The County Championship was due to start on April 12, but will now be suspended after talks between the ECB and the counties this week.

The move comes after the Champion County match, which was to be played between the MCC and the reigning champions Essex in Sri Lanka this month, was suspended and several counties interrupted preseason tours abroad.

A statement from the ECB read: "The Board approved the recommendation to delay the start of the season after discussions with First Class Counties, the MCC and the PCA (Professional Association of Cricketer Players).

"It was agreed that, given the current information available, a seven-week delay to the start of the season is the most appropriate approach.

"The ECB has begun modeling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August, with an immediate focus on cricket options in June, including the three-test series against the West Indies, the Vitality Blast and the England vs. India women's calendar.

"The close liaison with the government will continue, with discussions on the potential of starting the season behind closed doors, and giving sports fans the opportunity to broadcast live.

"The potential for shortened versions of competitions will also be discussed, should the season be shortened further."

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said: "During this period of deep uncertainty, it is the ECB's first priority to protect the well-being of all members of the cricket family, from players to fans and colleagues throughout the game."

"The decision to delay the start of the season has been essential, given the circumstances facing the nation.

"I am reassured by the collaborative effort of the entire game that together we will make the best of any period of the season that we can safely schedule in the coming months."

PCA Chief Executive Tony Irish said in a statement: "The PCA supports this decision to delay the start of the season based on expert advice related to health and wellness and taking into account the government's position .

"The decision has at least given clarity to the players, after a week of uncertainty about whether or not they will play in the coming weeks."

"All players are together in this and as their players association we now have to work collectively for players in dealing with the ECB and first-class counties. To find solutions to future challenges.

"Naturally, players have doubts about when they will be able to start playing again, about what the schedule will look like when cricket resumes and about job security around their contracts."

"The PCA will represent them in addressing these issues with the ECB and the counties, and will look for the right solutions and those that are acceptable to the players."