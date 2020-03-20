Each film will be released on demand and in real time

Still bored? Here's a little relief for you … not to mention for the kids.
Many movie studios are releasing their latest movies on VOD or early broadcast platforms amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted governments to order theaters and other public places to close, and millions of people to stay in home and practice social distancing.
Universal Studios digital offerings include Trolls World Tour Y The hunt.
"Given the rapid evolution and unprecedented changes in the daily lives of consumers during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to offer this option at home and in theaters," NBCUniversal said in a statement.
"Universal Pictures has a wide and diverse range of movies with 2020 as the exception," said the CEO of NBCUniversal. Jeff shell said. "Instead of delaying these films or releasing them into a challenging distribution landscape, we wanted to offer an option for people to see these titles at home that are accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where they are available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world it is less and less possible. "
Disney has already released Frozen II at Disney + and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It is available on VOD. Warner Bros. Pictures film The way backstarring Ben Affleck, premiered in theaters earlier this month and will be available on VOD next week.
See all the movies that will be released early on VOD and streaming platforms:
Columbia Pictures
Bloodshot
Sony Pictures will launch the Vin Diesel film about VOD months before, on March 24.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn
Warner Bros. Pictures with a female engine Suicide Squad spinoff, who sees Margot Robbie We reprise her role as Harley Quinn, which will be released on VOD on March 24.
Universal tables
Emma
Universal Pictures is launching Focus Features & # 39; Emmastarring Anya Taylor-Joy, On VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
Youtube
Frozen II
The sequel to the 2019 hit Disney movie was available for broadcast on Disney + a few months earlier, on March 14.
Blumhouse Productions / Universal Pictures
The hunt
Universal Pictures is launching Blumhouse Productions & # 39; The huntstarring RADIANCE& # 39; s Betty gilpin, Hilary swank Y Emma Roberts, On VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
Lionsgate
I still believe
Lionsgate to Release Biographical Film Starring Riverdale K.J. Apa as a christian singer Jeremy Camp, On VOD on March 27 ..
Universal tables
The invisible man
Universal Pictures is launching Focus Features & # 39; The invisible manstarring Elisabeth Moss, On VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
Disney pixar
Pixar & # 39; s Ahead
Disney released the animated film, starring Tom holland Y Chris Pratt, in theaters on March 6 and released early on VOD on March 20 for $ 19.99. It will be available for broadcast on Disney + on April 3.
Paramount pictures
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Paramount Pictures animated film, starring Ben schwartz, Jim Carrey Y James Marsden, will be released on VOD on March 31, a month and a half after it hits theaters.
Walt Disney Pictures / Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the third and final Star Wars The trilogy premiered in theaters in December 2019 and a few days earlier on VOD on March 13.
Universal tables
Trolls World Tour
Universal Pictures Launches Dreamworks Animation & # 39; s Trolls sequel in theaters, where available, and on VOD, April 10. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
Warner Bros. Pictures
The way back
The Warner Bros. Pictures movie, starring Ben Affleck, will be released on VOD on March 24, a few weeks after it hits theaters.
Meanwhile, theatrical release dates for many films have been postponed, some indefinitely, with no information on whether the films will be released digitally or not. The list includes Disney live action Mulan restart, your Marvel movies Black widow Y The new mutants and Fox Searchlight & # 39; s David Copperfield's personal storyLionsgate horror drama Antebellum—Starring Janelle MonáeParamount & # 39; s A quiet place Part II–John Krasinskisequel to the hit horror movie, and The lovebirds—Starring Issa Rae Y Kumail Nanjiani, more Universal Pictures and Illumination & # 39; s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which was supposed to launch in July.
Ninth from Universal Pictures Fast and Furious movie F9 It will be released on April 2, 2021, almost a year after it was originally supposed to hit theaters. Sony Pictures is launching Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive on August 7 instead of April 3. The Metro-Goldwyn Mayer release date In time to die, Daniel CraigThe last James Bond movie was postponed from April 10 to November 25.
(E! And Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML6ed50b522851c437e70ef9538674e34317%