Each film will be released on demand and in real time

Still bored? Here's a little relief for you … not to mention for the kids.

Many movie studios are releasing their latest movies on VOD or early broadcast platforms amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted governments to order theaters and other public places to close, and millions of people to stay in home and practice social distancing.

%MINIFYHTML6ed50b522851c437e70ef9538674e34313% %MINIFYHTML6ed50b522851c437e70ef9538674e34314%

Universal Studios digital offerings include Trolls World Tour Y The hunt.

%MINIFYHTML6ed50b522851c437e70ef9538674e34315% %MINIFYHTML6ed50b522851c437e70ef9538674e34316%

"Given the rapid evolution and unprecedented changes in the daily lives of consumers during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to offer this option at home and in theaters," NBCUniversal said in a statement.

"Universal Pictures has a wide and diverse range of movies with 2020 as the exception," said the CEO of NBCUniversal. Jeff shell said. "Instead of delaying these films or releasing them into a challenging distribution landscape, we wanted to offer an option for people to see these titles at home that are accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where they are available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world it is less and less possible. "

Disney has already released Frozen II at Disney + and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It is available on VOD. Warner Bros. Pictures film The way backstarring Ben Affleck, premiered in theaters earlier this month and will be available on VOD next week.