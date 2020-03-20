Dylan Sprouse shared a moving tribute to "Suite Life,quot; 15 years after its release

"1,000 years of gratitude to all involved,quot;.
It's been 15 years since Zack and Cody's Suite Life it premiered on the Disney Channel, which is such a wild fact for me that it has to be a lie.
To commemorate the big anniversary, Dylan Sprouse shared a sweet Instagram post about it:
"It was a long time ago that the cold episode of the pilot episode was that Cole was looking for my nonexistent armpit hair," he wrote. "We were both about 11 years old when we started filming."
"A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult at the time and this show somehow saved us," he continued. "1000 years of gratitude to all involved,quot;.
"I love them all and I'm glad that this program can still give families the nostalgia they once had when they saw it," he concluded. "I will keep those memories forever."
Of course, it wouldn't be a Dylan Sprouse post without a little humor, and that came from Cole. Riverdale Co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch who made it clear whose side they are on. (As a reminder, Cole played Cody.)
Thanks for the memories, Dylan!
Now it seems as good a time as any to pick up a Life Suite marathon at Disney +.
