Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's little daughter is helping millions of people overcome self-isolation with these adorable videos

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have an adorable daughter named Kaavia, who is a mini celebrity on social media with her sweet videos and photos.

While millions of people are in isolation and quarantine due to the coronavirus, they have turned to baby Kaavia to smile.

The cute little girl has been doing exactly that with her clips. Kaavia recently appeared in a funny video in which she appears to be digging a piece of food that fell into her clothes.

The video went viral with a fan who said, "Waaaait! Lol, Parece Looks like she's about to take five dollars out of her shirt and ask someone to run to the store for her! This baby will only help me get through. this self-isolation. "

Another commenter stated, "Those 'dreamy eyes' are going to drive Daddy Wade crazy. He is not going to let anyone be his baby's boyfriend. 😆😆"

This follower explained, "How can I love a baby I don't even know that much about? She is delightful. 'Damn, I shouldn't have eaten all that bacon like that.'

This follower wrote: “OMG, not the Jones orange juice! That baby has been here before (in my big mom voice) ❤️❤️❤️ She's going to be a real flirt. 💜 "

In a recent interview with PERSONSThe former basketball star explained how she has made her marriage to Gabrielle work: "(Gabrielle) is her own boss and she has her own career, her own bank account and all that."

He added: "She is not trying to stop my growth or change who I am."

He went on to explain, "Money doesn't keep you connected. It's like, 'Oh, you have money so you can …' No, it's not that. It's the simple things you can do for free that will keep you connected to someone."

Gabrielle said this in a previous interview: "I make sure people know all the hard work that has gone into my career. I want people to know the work it took to get through UCLA, that I had student loans, and that I worked I was eating Top Ramen and living well below my means. Now that it's time to marry a man who plays basketball and has done well for himself, I want to make it clear that I have in no way hitched my car to his star I have my own car and star.

Kaavia is a true sensation on social media.



