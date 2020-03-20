Dutch court convicts man in deadly tram terror attack

THE HAGUE – A Dutch court on Friday convicted a radicalized Muslim man of murder with a terrorist motive and sentenced him to life in prison for opening fire on a tram, killing four people and injuring five others, in March last year.
Judge Ruud van Veldhuisen said the man, Gokmen Tanis, 38, had carried out a "cold-blooded,quot; terrorist attack that sent shock waves through the central city of Utrecht and the rest of the Netherlands.
Mr. Tanis did not answer questions during his trial and was repeatedly expelled from court for insulting the judges, his lawyer and the families of the victims. Authorities said he had confessed to the attack and had acted alone. Originally from Turkey, Mr. Tanis has lived most of his life in the Netherlands and was reportedly facing one count of rape at the time of the shooting.
After the shooting, police raided house to house and arrested Mr. Tanis eight hours later.
The defendant was not in court to hear the verdict due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Prosecutors said that Mr. Tanis entered a tram in Utrecht on March 18, 2019 and used a pistol with a silencer to shoot passengers at close range. Then he jumped off the tram and shot a driver sitting behind the wheel of a car.
Three people on the streetcar were killed, and the man in the car died of his injuries more than a week later.
Utrecht, about 40 kilometers from Amsterdam, has been a center of Dutch culture and commerce for a millennium. The city has multiple museums, a medieval old town, canals, and the seat of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands.
After the shooting, authorities ordered the evacuation of all mosques in Utrecht, and security at mosques elsewhere in the Netherlands was increased.
The Netherlands has one of the lowest rates of private ownership of firearms in Europe, According to international studies, about 2.6 per 100 people, compared to more than one per person in the United States.
Associated Press contributed to this report.