Dutch court convicts man in deadly tram terror attack

THE HAGUE – A Dutch court on Friday convicted a radicalized Muslim man of murder with a terrorist motive and sentenced him to life in prison for opening fire on a tram, killing four people and injuring five others, in March last year.

Judge Ruud van Veldhuisen said the man, Gokmen Tanis, 38, had carried out a "cold-blooded,quot; terrorist attack that sent shock waves through the central city of Utrecht and the rest of the Netherlands.

Mr. Tanis did not answer questions during his trial and was repeatedly expelled from court for insulting the judges, his lawyer and the families of the victims. Authorities said he had confessed to the attack and had acted alone. Originally from Turkey, Mr. Tanis has lived most of his life in the Netherlands and was reportedly facing one count of rape at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, police raided house to house and arrested Mr. Tanis eight hours later.