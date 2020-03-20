Dundalk Review: Awesome Aerclub | Racing News

Aerclub looks like a colt that will surely carry on bigger and better things after maintaining its undefeated record in impressive style at Dundalk.

The son of triple Group One winner Charm Spirit, Henry de Bromhead's charge was a surprise winner in his racecourse debut at the Louth County circuit in November, claiming a narrow 20-1 victory.

However, with runner-up Duke Of Pilat winning each of his subsequent two starts for Joseph O & # 39; Brien, Aerclub was the 11-8 favorite to double in the Love Your Mum At The Weekend Median Auction Race Races, and it didn't. disappoint.

Always traveling well in the hands of Wayne Lordan, the three-year-old finally had little trouble getting away almost three flights from Point Reyes, with Flower Garland in third place.

De Bromhead was not present, but told the PA news agency: "I am delighted with him. He is a great and charming horse and he won very well, so he is great."

"He has always worked well, so we expected him to run a good race on the first day, but ours usually improves for the race."

"He is improving all the time and hopefully we will run him on the grass in the spring."

Lordan was appropriately impressed and said, "He's a good horse. Henry liked it the first day he ran and he won well."

"He felt like he had gotten better after that. He's a good big horse, he was well on the line and he's very nice."

"I think he could be a play horse; he would give you all the vibes going in that direction."

"After we did a furlong, I thought the race stabilized, he has a big step forward and he's an easy commuter, so maybe that's why he got excited. In a better race, you could ride it the way you want,quot; .