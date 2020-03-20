Duffy comes out with his first song after the rape reveal to lift his spirits amid the coronavirus crisis

By launching & # 39; Something Beautiful & # 39; for BBC radio personality Jo Whiley, the hit maker of & # 39; Mercy & # 39; She confesses that she still finds it difficult to talk about her terrible experience of sexual assault.
Welsh singer Duffy She offered her first song since she revealed she was raped and held captive during an Instagram post now removed last month (February).
The 35-year-old actor uploaded "Something Beautiful" to get the attention of the BBC's favorite radio Jo whiley, suggesting that you play it on your daily schedule.
In a candid Instagram post, she revealed that she intended to offer a spoken word interview, detailing the terrible experience that forced her to quit music a decade ago, but found it too difficult.
"Hi Jo," his note started. "I hope you are well and stay safe. I wanted to send you this to play on the radio if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks ago, I feel more free. I tried to continue with a spoken interview, but it's more difficult than I thought, I'll follow up in writing soon. "
She added: "Universal Music and no one knows I'm doing this. They won't be mad, they're lovely people. So here's a song … here's 'Something Beautiful'. It's something you can touch people with. on the radio during these difficult times, if you like the song, of course. If you lift your spirits. "
"I don't plan to release it, I just thought something might be good for people if they are at home, in closing."
Duffy first revealed that she was held captive and raped in an emotional social media post a month ago, which has since been removed.
"You can only imagine how many times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel afterwards," he wrote. "Well, I'm not entirely sure why the time is right now, and what excites and frees me to speak. I can't explain it."
"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why. The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days. Of course I survived." Recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you that in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I promised to want to feel the sunlight in my heart again, the sun now shines. "
