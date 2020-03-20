Driver unscathed when train hits vehicle stuck on tracks in Beverly

A Rockport Line commuter train hit a vehicle that got stuck on the train tracks Thursday night, but luckily the driver had gotten out of the vehicle and was not injured.

The train, which left Rockport at 7:30 p.m., hit the vehicle near the Prides Crossing station and was expected to be "significantly delayed," commuter train officials said. reported on Twitter first at 8:22 p.m.

%MINIFYHTMLa1cb65207efbd99efe2d049092caed9e11% %MINIFYHTMLa1cb65207efbd99efe2d049092caed9e12%

Initially, officials said the incident occurred near Beverly Farms, but later clarified that it was the other nearby station.

Unidentified driver I said to WHDH that your vehicle had a tire problem and got stuck on the tracks.

"I could hear the bells from the next intersection going up the road," he told the news station. "I tried to point it with my flashlight, they didn't see it or they couldn't stop and that was it."

His vehicle suffered severe damage, he said.

Commuter trains, both incoming Y outgoingThey were replaced by shuttle buses while authorities were on the scene.

Update: Passengers on the Rockport 1110 Train (7:30 pm from Rockport) will be accommodated on a shuttle bus to continue inbound service after the train struck an empty vehicle in the right-of-way. – MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 20, 2020

Rockport Train 1111 (8:30 pm from North Station) will be replaced by shuttle buses between Beverly and Rockport due to the incoming Train 1110 hitting an empty vehicle near Prides Crossing. – MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 20, 2020