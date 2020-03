Traditional French fries will have a new look during Lent this year.

Since churches have canceled all community gatherings and lunches, some are offering fries instead.

%MINIFYHTMLe13289aac714e0c723d1d0b9bb1b57d911% %MINIFYHTMLe13289aac714e0c723d1d0b9bb1b57d912%

Several restaurants are doing the same this Friday and next:

Guardian Angels Catholic Community in Oakdale

Transfiguration at Oakdale

Our Lady of Grace in Edina

Knights of Columbus at Litchfield

Immaculate Conception in Rice