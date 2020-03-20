Dr. Oz expresses his concern that fear of the virus is affecting people. – Up News Info Detroit

65-year-old man and 2 others killed in Detroit house explosionA 65-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after an explosion in a Detroit home that may have been caused by a gas leak and a burning cocaine pipe.

The Detroit Bus Company is Now Making Bulk Hand SanitizerThe Detroit Bus Company is now making bulk hand sanitizer to help with the shortage created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLc7a17cdf4cb7668c772c8e1af48e1f1411% %MINIFYHTMLc7a17cdf4cb7668c772c8e1af48e1f1412% Coronavirus in Michigan: Kroger adjusts office hours amid outbreakKroger recently announced that his tight business hours begin Monday, March 23 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Detroiters help each other during the Covid-19 crisisMany Detroit organizations are taking a step forward to ensure that the needs of other Detroiters are met. From health and wellness to child care. Helping to meet the needs of those who are low-income and marginalized.

Michigan is important: Detroit's fascinating place in historyAt this week's Michigan Matters, two award-winning authors and their new books: R.J. King, author of "Detroit: Engine of America," and Paul Vachon, author of "Detroit: An Illustrated Timeline," who sit down with Up News Info 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS, producer / lead host Carol Cain to discuss their latest literary endeavor.