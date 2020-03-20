Dr. Oz and Wendy Williams share their different views on hoarding. – Up News Info Detroit

Coronavirus in Michigan: Kroger adjusts office hours amid outbreakKroger recently announced that his tight business hours begin Monday, March 23 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Detroiters help each other during the Covid-19 crisisMany Detroit organizations are taking a step forward to ensure that the needs of other Detroiters are met. From health and wellness to child care. Helping to meet the needs of those who are low-income and marginalized.

Michigan is important: Detroit's fascinating place in historyAt this week's Michigan Matters, two award-winning authors and their new books: R.J. King, author of "Detroit: Engine of America," and Paul Vachon, author of "Detroit: An Illustrated Timeline," who sit down with Up News Info 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS, producer / lead host Carol Cain to discuss their latest literary endeavor.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Whitmer has no plans to stay home during the virusGov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she has no plans to tell Michigan residents to stay strictly at home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Michigan Soccer Coaches Get Creative With Workouts Amid Coronavirus OutbreakSoccer coaches get creative to continue strength and conditioning without school.