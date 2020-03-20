Dozens of Afghan troops die in internal attack: officials | News

At least two dozen Afghan security forces have been killed in an internal attack on their base in southern Afghanistan, two officials told the AFP news agency.

Rahmatullah Yarmal, a spokesman for the governor of Zabul province, said that in the Friday pre-dawn raid, six policemen opened fire on the sleeping troops at a joint police and army barracks near Qalat, the provincial capital. from the south, long considered a Taliban stronghold.

"At 3 am (10:30 GMT), 24 Afghan police and army forces were martyred when six police infiltrators opened fire on them in their sleep," he said.

According to TOLO News, an Afghan news website, Ata Jan Haq Bayan, head of the Zabul provincial council, estimated the number of security personnel killed at 20 and the number of attackers at eight. He added that four other Afghan security forces were missing.

"The attackers had connections to the Taliban insurgents," Bayan said.

They fled in two Humvee military vehicles, along with a van, weapons and ammunition, AFP reported.

Councilor Asadullah Kakar also told the dpa news agency that eight informants, with the support of Taliban fighters, killed their comrades in their sleep.

The attackers have taken all the weapons and ammunition, he added.

& # 39; Active Defense & # 39;

The attack came a day after Asadullah Kalid, Afghanistan's acting defense minister, said the country's forces would shift to an "active defense posture,quot; as the Taliban continued to attack even after the armed group signed an agreement with United States last month in the capital Qatar, Doha.

"The Taliban continued to experience a high level of violence despite the peace agreement," Kalid said in a video statement.

"An active defense stance will reduce restrictions on ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) and allow them to carry out operations against the Taliban who are planning attacks against ANDSF," he added.

The release of thousands of Taliban prisoners agreed to in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban has been delayed because Kabul refused to release them all at once.

The United States signed an agreement in February with the Taliban aimed at paving the way for them to negotiate with the Afghan government, including an agreement to withdraw foreign troops.

The Taliban say it has since avoided attacking international forces, but has continued to attack Afghan forces, with US and Afghan officials calling for a reduction in violence.