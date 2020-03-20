Don't make fun of Trump for declaring himself a "war president,quot; | Coronavirus pandemic

It's easy to mock Trump for declaring himself a "wartime president."

But he is a wise idiot of politics.

The day Trump announced that he was running for president ushered in a golden era of comedy. Since then, he has made a fortune for countless American comedians and talk show hosts. Her hair is just an icon of ridiculousness. But he often seems to have the last laugh.

Trump launched his presidential campaign down a golden escalator, surrounded by paid non-working television extras to cheer him up. That should have just demolished his candidacy, no matter what he said. But it worked for him.

After Republicans lost to Barack Obama a second time in 2012, they concluded that they had to expand their franchise, make their tent significantly larger, in particular, cultivating Latino voters. That was one of the reasons why Jeb Bush, with his Mexican-American wife, was originally considered "the Chosen One,quot; in the Republican presidential primaries in 2016.

In his first campaign speech, which followed that ridiculous trip up the escalator, Trump embarked on a cruel and racist attack on Mexicans. Conventional wisdom called it an act of self-destruction. But it also worked for him.

Getting caught in a lie has long been a tar pit for politicians. Once they enter, they cannot go out and die there, like dinosaurs. Trump somehow suspected that his constituency, the Republican primary voters, wanted a liar. Not only was there no penalty for lying, the time had come when lying was rewarded. Donald Trump lied. Obviously. Shamelessly. Shamelessly. Much more often than even his closest competitor in lies, Ted Cruz.

As a result, he won the Republican primaries. And went on to win the presidency.

Then he inaugurated his presidency with lies about the size of the crowd. Easily disproved by photographs, news reports, and official counts. He didn't flinch, step back, or apologize. It worked for him.

Therefore, no one should rush to mock Trump's self-declaration as a wartime president. It can also work for him.

Who could forget the joy of George W. Bush in declaring himself a "president of war,quot;? No matter that he was a terrible war president, he never got the guy we were at war with and started two wars he couldn't win, it worked for him.

The only truly positive quality of Trump in the real world has been his aversion to real war. However, he is clearly aware of the political benefits of being a "war president,quot;. He tried to make the death of ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a media event as big as the murder of Osama bin Laden, he loved to surround himself with generals (until he discovered they would confront him), he has consistently claimed that he has "rebuilt our army,quot;. Remember, he modeled his gaze on Winston Churchill and practiced it in the mirror, hence his serious face with low lips.

Trump is really very bad at handling things. It bankrupts companies, does not pay creditors, contractors, and even their lawyers. That has continued in the way the government has led. His opponents are amazed that he didn't hurt him. They shouldn't be. His party has been declaring since Ronald Reagan that "the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I am from the government and I am here to help." Therefore, diminishing and degrading the government are good things. You don't want their help.

But reality has hit. The coronavirus crisis, the stock market crash and the major recession looming should be the final revelation of how bad he is at managing things and the end of his presidency.

These events also mark an important pivot in American consciousness. Hey, we need help! Who can give it to them? Only the government! Where are you?

The wise idiot, who helped create crises, both financial and medical, needs to pivot. From "government is bad,quot; to "government, my government will save you!" The only acceptable realm of big government action, especially for Republicans, is war! Finally, it offers the moment to be a politically wonderful war president, without the weight of a real shooting war. Tease him, but don't underestimate him.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.