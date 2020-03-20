Donald Trump bids farewell to reporter during White House press conference

As the coronavirus continues to spread, there have been diary Updates provided by the White House as many changes have been made to our daily lives.

During Friday's press conference, Donald Trump took time to speak to a journalist who asked him what message he had for people who are currently afraid of the virus.

According to CNN, the reporter was NBC News reporter Peter Alexander. He had asked Trump if he had been giving Americans a "false hope,quot; by advertising unproven coronavirus drugs. She then proceeded to ask Trump if he had a message for those who are currently scared by the pandemic.

Trump snapped back and said, "I say you are a terrible journalist, that's what I say."

He continued, "You're doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and Comcast. I don't call it Comcast. I call it 'Con-Cast.' Let me tell you something, it's a very bad report. And you should be reporting again instead of sensationalism."

Alexander seemed horrified by Trump's words as he passed to the next reporter.

Alexander then turned to Twitter to reflect on the moment: “I offered Pres Trump and Vice President Pence the opportunity to reassure the Americans. Simple question: "What do you say to Americans who are scared?" Trump, to me: "I say, you are a terrible journalist." Pence an hour later: "Don't be afraid. Be vigilant."

I offered both Pres Trump and VP Pence the opportunity to reassure Americans. Simple question: "What do you say to Americans who are afraid?" Trump, to me: "I say, you are a terrible journalist." Pence an hour later: "Don't be afraid. Be vigilant." – Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 20, 2020

Roommates, what do you think about the exchange between Trump and Alexander?

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/20/media/trump-rant-at-nbc-news-peter-alexander/index.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94