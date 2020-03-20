Domino is hiring 10,000 people amid coronavirus layoffs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The world's largest pizza chain is hiring 10,000 people during the global coronavirus crisis.

Domino announced that it needs help to meet the increased demand now that people are home and many restaurants have closed.

The chain needs cooks, customer service representatives, and managers.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state "stay home,quot; order that will take effect that night.

He said the order is in line with similar orders issued across the state, including the one issued earlier in L.A. County.

The orders prohibit all meetings outside of a single home and will require nonessential businesses that require employees to report to close the job.

The Los Angeles County Health Order will remain in effect until April 19, with the possibility of an extension.